Tokyo confirmed 371 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with daily figures keeping below 500 for an eighth day in a row.

Sunday’s figures, which are up by two from the day before, marked 17 straight days with fewer than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases amid the extended coronavirus state of emergency.

Severe cases based on the metropolitan government’s standards fell by one from the previous day to 103.

Of the new cases in Tokyo, 71 were from people in their 20s, 50 in their 30s and 46 each in their 40s and 80s. People age 65 or older accounted for 127 cases. The cumulative number of cases in the capital is now 106,505.

Tokyo’s daily figure comes after 2,084 tests were conducted Thursday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.

