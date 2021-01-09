Twitter Inc. permanently banned U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal account for repeated rules violations, marking the most high-profile punishment the social-media company has ever imposed.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them – specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company wrote in a blog post on Friday.

The company announced the ban two days after Trump was initially suspended Wednesday for posting a series of tweets that misled users about the presidential election results, and appeared to encourage violent rioters who had mobbed the U.S. Capitol. One included a video message of Trump expressing love for the insurgents and calling the election “fraudulent.”

Twitter Inc. had earlier in the day suspended several high-profile supporters of Trump, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and attorney Sidney Powell, as part of an effort to remove accounts linked to the QAnon conspiracy group prominent at Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Meanwhile, Apple Inc. threatened to remove social-media service Parler from its App Store if the developer doesn’t make key changes after the app was used to help organize the riots this week at the Capitol in Washington.

In a letter to the developers of Parler, Apple said it will pull the app in 24 hours if it does not get a plan to moderate the service more.

“You must respond to this message with detailed information about how you intend to moderate and filter this content from your app, and what you will do to improve moderation and content filtering,” Apple wrote.

BuzzFeed News earlier reported on the letter. An Apple spokesman declined to comment. Parler didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Parler was “used to plan, coordinate, and facilitate the illegal activities in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021 that led (among other things) to loss of life, numerous injuries, and the destruction of property,” Apple said in its letter to Parler.

On its App Store page, Parler describes itself as a “non-biased, free speech social media focused on protecting user’s rights.” The service has gained popularity with extremists as Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. have cracked down on users who promote violence.