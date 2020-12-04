Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday evening revealed little new information about how his administration will fight to reduce the number of coronavirus patients, instead allotting most of the time for economic recovery measures and policy interests unrelated to public health.

During the 50-minute news conference at the Prime Minister’s Office, Suga refrained from calling for tougher measures that would restrict the movement of people, but largely reiterated his administration’s efforts such as partially rolling back the Go To Travel and the Go To Eat stimulus programs and requests for the public to maintain personal hygiene.

As anticipated, he made clear that those programs he helped engineer would not be rolled back completely as he said they are essential to sustaining the economy in regional areas.

The news conference, which is customary and held at the end of a parliamentary session, is the first time Suga spoke in front of reporters longer than five minutes in roughly 1½ months. His reluctance to speak in front of the camera despite soaring COVID-19 cases nationwide prompted criticism from some critics and opposition lawmakers

He renewed his pledge to bolster support for hospitals, elderly care homes and public health centers where virus tests are conducted, in addition to hotels where patients with lighter symptoms are treated and health care facilities for those with serious conditions.

As for the vaccine, he announced government preparation is underway to immediately inoculate those who need it the most “while prioritizing safety and effectiveness,” but declined to say when that will become possible. Suga himself also admitted he would like to get vaccinated after letting medical professionals go first.

“The highly alarming situation is still ongoing,” Suga said. “The government’s largest responsibility is to protect the lives and the livelihood of the citizens.”

Strictly sticking to the manuscript and reading it aloud in even tones, he overall reiterated his past statements regarding his decision to reject six academics from being appointed to the Science Council of Japan, an unprecedented move that unleashed a torrent of criticism from opposition lawmakers and academics during the 41-day Diet session.

Even on Friday evening, he refused to say why his administration broke with precedent but confessed, with a humorless smile, that he had anticipated the backlash against his decision.

It was evidently clear that what he wanted to talk about most was how to put the country’s economy, hit by the once-in-a-century global health crisis, back on track, as well as his policy ambitions.

Hinting that his new economic stimulus package is set to be approved next week, the prime minister laid out that the government will extend extraordinary measures to employment subsidies and the nation’s financing with neither interest nor collateral. For single-parent family households with low income, Suga said the government will distribute ¥50,000 per household and ¥30,000 per additional child by the end of the year.

“Through these measures, I hope the people will make it through this current difficult situation, and I hope they will be a stepping stone for economic recovery,” Suga said.

He then shifted gears to elaborate on projects he is passionate about such as going carbon neutral by 2050, facilitating digitalization and lowering cell phone bills.

On boosting support for infertility treatment, Suga unveiled that national insurance will start covering the cost by 2022, which will also include medical care for men. Until then, he said, the government will remove income restrictions on receiving a subsidy and increase the maximum allotment.

The prime minister also mentioned his diplomatic achievements so far, bringing up his first meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the first foreign leader Suga met as the prime minister in person, to advance the bilateral “special strategic partnership.” He also mentioned a teleconference with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to reaffirm Japan-U.S. ties and cooperation to accomplish a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“We, as a nation, are resolved to lead by pushing for unity and specific cooperation within international society, as we value multinationalism against the backdrop of uncertainty in world affairs coupled with a rise of nationalism and an introverted mindset as part of nations’ response to the pandemic,” he said.

