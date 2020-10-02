The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said Friday it had confirmed 196 new cases of infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, after reporting 235 infections a day earlier.

People in their 20s made up the largest proportion of the group, at 48, while those in their 30s totaled 47 and those in their 40s came to 25, the metropolitan government said, adding that 5,705 tests had been conducted.

The total number of infections in the capital was 26,169 as of Friday, while there were 22 severely ill patients in Tokyo, unchanged from the previous day.

Japan confirmed 640 novel coronavirus cases Thursday, with the nationwide death toll from the virus rising by eight to 1,596.

RELATED PHOTOS People walk on the Nakamise shopping street in Tokyo's Asakusa district Thursday. | KYODO