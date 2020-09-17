Tokyo reported 171 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with the daily count topping 100 for the third straight day.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said in a statement that 5,905 tests had been conducted, adding that the number of seriously ill patients has risen to 27.

Thursday’s figure brought the cumulative number of people infected with the virus in the capital to 23,608.

Of the total on Thursday, 44 people are in their 20s, 34 in their 30s, and 30 in their 40s.

RELATED PHOTOS People hang out at a public space in Tokyo's Shimokitazawa neighborhood. | AP