Tokyo reported 181 new coronavirus cases Saturday, up by about a third from a day earlier.
The positive confirmations came out of a total of 4,972 tests conducted. The number of seriously ill patients fell by one to 27, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said in a statement. The capital reported 136 cases on Friday.
That brought the cumulative number of people infected with the virus in the capital to 21,656 with at least 369 deaths.
