Israel expects to sign a peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates before the Jewish New Year, which begins Sept. 18, Minister of Regional Cooperation Ofir Akunis said Sunday.

“It’s supposed to happen, I hope it will happen, before Rosh Hashanah,” Akunis said in an interview on Israel’s Kan radio.

The exact date for the signing, which is expected to take place in Washington, hasn’t been set and is one of the issues that will be discussed in meetings with UAE and U.S. officials in Abu Dhabi this week, he said.