Tokyo reports five new coronavirus infections Tuesday

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported five new coronavirus infections Tuesday, marking the 14th straight day in which the number of new cases has remained below 50, NHK reported.

Tuesday’s figure brings the total number of cases in the capital to to 5,070, with 241 deaths, according to data from the metropolitan government.

The number has remained at or below 10 this week matched on Tuesday the number of new cases reported Sunday, which was the lowest since March 22.

Tokyo has seen a gradual decline in the number of positive results in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests after that peaked, identifying 267 cases, on April 9, according to the same data.

Last Thursday, the government lifted the state of emergency declaration for 39 of 47 prefectures in the nation, but still asked residents to remain on alert and adopt what the government is calling a “new lifestyle,” including telecommuting and wearing masks.

The government will re-evaluate on Thursday whether to lift the state of emergency that remains in place in Tokyo, Osaka and six other prefectures where the infection risk is still considered high.

Nationwide, a total of 31 new cases were reported on Monday, bringing the overall tally in Japan, including cruise-ship related cases, to 17,045, with 781 deaths, according to Kyodo News.