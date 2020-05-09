Tokyo reports 36 COVID-19 cases Saturday

The number of new coronavirus infections reported in Tokyo totaled 36 Saturday, marking a seventh consecutive day below 100, NHK reported, quoting sources close to the metropolitan government.

The weeklong double-digit run could be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic is coming under control in the capital, although the metropolitan government has been criticized for the small number of tests conducted daily, making it hard to see the full picture of the virus’s spread.

With Saturday’s figures, the total infection cases in the capital, which logged a daily high of 201 cases on April 17, now stands at 4,846, NHK said.