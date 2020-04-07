Tokyo confirms at least 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday: report

Tokyo confirmed at least 80 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, metropolitan government sources told public broadcaster NHK.

Initial reports on the figures in Tokyo have fluctuated in recent days, but more than 80 cases would put the total in the capital at around 1,200. Japan reported more than 4,100 cases as of Monday.

The daily figure, which has consistently been the highest among all the country’s prefectures for days now, comes a day after the capital reported 83 cases. On Sunday, it logged 143, the highest single-day total yet, after confirming 117 on Saturday.