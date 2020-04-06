Tokyo reports some 100 new COVID-19 cases for third-straight day

Around 100 new cases of COVID-19 infections were reported Monday in Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK and other media reported, citing metropolitan government sources.

The daily increase was lower than the previous two days — 117 on Saturday and 143 on Sunday in the highest single-day total yet.

Mondays had typically seen a decrease in the number of cases, a trend that was believed to be the result of a smaller number of tests being conducted over the weekend.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will closely monitor the developments for Tuesday, the sources said.