Singapore planning penalties for companies that don't follow social distancing rules

Singapore is working on potential penalties for companies that don’t follow regulations on social distancing and telecommuting during the coronavirus crisis, the country’s manpower minister said.

Currently only some 40 percent of the city’s Central Business District is following government directives to work from home, Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo told Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin on Wednesday.

“This is not nearly as far as we need to go,” Teo said. “We want to get the message out to companies that it’s in your own interest that you minimize human contact.”

Last week the government ordered more than 30 companies to stop work immediately after it found they hadn’t been following distancing measures, according to the Straits Times.

Regarding penalties for companies that don’t follow the guidelines, “the regulations are being worked out,” Teo said.