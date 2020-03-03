Musashikosugi plunges in ranking of desirable places to live in Kanto region

The Musashikosugi district in Kanagawa Prefecture plunged in this year’s rankings of the most desirable places to live in the Kanto region, a private survey showed Tuesday.

The image of Musashikosugi, which has many luxury high-rise condominium buildings, apparently worsened after having suffered water damage from powerful Typhoon Hagibis in October.

Musashikosugi dropped to 20th place from ninth last year and sixth in 2018, according to Recruit Sumai Company Ltd., which runs the Suumo real estate information website.

The survey covered Tokyo and the four neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba and Ibaraki.

The top three districts were unchanged in the same order for the third straight year, with Kanagawa’s Yokohama topping the list, Tokyo’s Ebisu ranked second and Kichijoji in the capital in third place.

The online survey, conducted in January, received responses from 7,000 people aged between 20 and 49 living in the five Kanto prefectures.