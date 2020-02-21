TSE to introduce tough listing standards with planned realignment of stock markets in 2022

The Tokyo Stock Exchange plans to realign its current four trading markets into three in April 2022, informed sources said Thursday.

Of the three, the top-tier “prime” section will have tough listing standards. Companies that do not meet them will be delisted.

Listing standards proposed by the Financial System Council, an advisory panel to the finance minister, call on companies listed on the prime section to have market capitalization of at least ¥10 billion in tradable shares.

But the TSE plans to exempt prime-section companies from meeting new listing standards for the time being to avoid confusion.

Currently, companies with excessive debt on the TSE’s first section can stay listed by shifting to the second section. Under the reform plan, such companies will be delisted in principle.

But during the transition period, such companies can stay on the prime section by meeting requirements including strengthening corporate governance.

The other two new markets are a “standard” section for midsize firms and a “growth” section for startups.

The Topix index of all TSE first-section stocks will be switched into a new index that will mainly cover issues traded on the prime section.