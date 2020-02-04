Marubeni to launch Japan's first large-scale offshore wind power business

Trading firm Marubeni Corp. plans to launch what it claims will be Japan’s first large-scale offshore wind power generation business, to be located in Akita Prefecture, the company has said.

Tokyo-based Akita Offshore Wind Corp., an equity-method affiliate of Marubeni, will set up a total of 33 wind power generators at port facilities in the cities of Akita and Noshiro. Marubeni hopes to start operating them by the end of 2022.

The power generators will have a total output of 140,000 kilowatts, equivalent to the consumption of some 47,000 households if they each use 3 kilowatts of electricity on average.

Marubeni plans to sell electricity generated in the offshore wind power generation project to Tohoku Electric Power Co. for 20 years.

The project’s operating expenses will total some ¥100 billion, most of which will be financed mainly by MUFG Bank, Mizuho Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., according to Marubeni’s announcement Monday.

In 2015, Marubeni was chosen by the Akita prefectural government as the operator of the project.

The trading house has an equity stake of some 40 percent in Akita Offshore Wind, which was established in 2016. Obayashi Corp., Kansai Electric Power Co. and Chubu Electric Power Co. also have stakes in the company.

In Japan, most wind power generation projects have so far been conducted on a trial basis or on a small scale.