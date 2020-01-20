A rendering of Gundam Factory Yokohama, scheduled to open in October, shows a life-sized Gundam robot under maintenance. | SOTSU / SUNRISE

Business

Massive Gundam robot to be built in Yokohama

by Kazuaki Nagata

Staff Writer

What was once thought limited to the realm of animation is set to become reality in Yokohama this fall when an 18-meter mobile Gundam robot steps into action.

Fans of the iconic anime series will be able to get an up-close look at the 25-ton machine at Gundam Factory Yokohama, a 9,000 sq.-meter facility set to open at Yamashita Pier on Oct. 1 for a year.

Tickets for the facility will go on sale in July, though the price has not been disclosed. Other details remain a mystery, such as the exact movements the robot will be able to perform using its 24 fully functional joints.

Gundam Factory Yokohama will consist of two areas: a 25-meter-tall Gundam-Dock that will serve as its maintenance site, and a two-story building with shops and event space.

On weekends in July and August, the facility will be operating on a pre-opening basis, but Gundam himself won’t debut until October.

Gundam Global Challenge, a project aimed at actually building a mobile Gundam, was launched in 2014 as part of celebrations marking the 40th anniversary of the Gundam anime series, which began in 1979.

Creators, engineers and researchers make up the team working on the project, including Yoshiyuki Tomino, director of the TV series “Mobile Suit Gundam,” Pitoyo Hartono, professor at Chukyo University’s School of Engineering, and Seiichi Saito, creative and technical director at Rhizomatiks Co., a Tokyo-based firm that devises interactive digital artwork.

Robotics and engineering firms such as Asratech Corp. and Yasukawa Electric Corp. are also providing support. The project’s budget has not been disclosed.

Since the opening of Gundam Factory Yokohama is timed to coincide with the Olympics and Paralympics, the team said it will promote the facility to foreign media outlets for the games.

Over the years, Gundam titles and products have attracted anime fans around the world.

The mobile Gundam in Yokohama, however, will differ from the 19.7-meter Unicorn Gundam robot erected in 2017 in Tokyo’s Odaiba district. While parts of it are functional, its feet stay on the ground.

The first life-sized Gundam statue was installed in Odaiba in 2009 and has become a popular with Japanese and foreign tourists alike.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar moves tightly around ¥110.10 in Tokyo trading
The dollar fluctuated in a narrow range around ¥110.10 in lackluster Tokyo trading Monday. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.12, down from ¥110.21 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1...
Image Not Available
In Diet, Finance Minister Taro Aso vows sustainable growth for Japan, led by private sector
Finance Minister Taro Aso on Monday pledged to put Japan on a path of sustainable growth driven by the private sector by increasing productivity and revitalizing the world's third-largest econom...
A climate activist holds a sign during a march to highlight issues surrounding climate change at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting near Landquart, Switzerland, on Sunday.
Global survey finds capitalism is apparently doing more harm than good
A majority of people around the world believe capitalism in its current form is doing more harm than good, a survey found ahead of this week's Davos meeting of business and political leaders. Th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A rendering of Gundam Factory Yokohama, scheduled to open in October, shows a life-sized Gundam robot under maintenance. | SOTSU / SUNRISE

, , ,