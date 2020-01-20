Britain's Prince Harry attends a rugby event at Buckingham Palace gardens in London Thursday. | REUTERS

Prince Harry sad to leave royal role

Reuters

LONDON – Britain’s Prince Harry said on Sunday it brought him great sadness that he was leaving his royal duties after agreeing with Queen Elizabeth that he and his wife, Meghan, would step down from official roles to seek an independent future.

“I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share not as a Prince, or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the last 35 years but with a clearer perspective,” Harry said in a speech to the Sentebale charity.

“The U.K. is my home and a place that I love. That will never change.”

He added: “It brings me great sadness that it has come to this.”

