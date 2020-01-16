Ghosn used company money for private events, says Nissan

Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday that former Chairman Carlos Ghosn used company funds for private events abroad, including a party held at the Palace of Versailles and paying for guests to attend Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.

Nissan said in a corporate governance report submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange that its joint venture with Renault SA disbursed at least €4.9 million (¥601.3 million) as “personal expenses of Mr. Ghosn and unrelated to the (venture’s) corporate purposes.”

The joint venture, Renault-Nissan B.V., has also paid for Ghosn’s dinners at the Marmottan Museum in Paris, gifts purchased at luxury jewelry store Cartier and attorney fees for a law firm in Lebanon, a country where Nissan conducted little business, the Japanese automaker said.

In a report outlining measures to improve governance following the arrest of Ghosn for alleged financial misconduct in 2018, Nissan also said its board had decided to abolish the posts of adviser and consultant, which had been given to retired directors.

“None of these officers are involved in daily operations or the exercise of business judgment or attend management meetings,” Nissan said in its Improvement Measures Status Report.

Nissan has decided to punish three people other than Ghosn and Greg Kelly, the former representative director who was arrested for allegedly conspiring with the former chairman, for their involvement in the financial misconduct, the company said without elaborating.

Nissan said the unnamed three had held department head or higher posts and are currently in positions that have a strong influence on the governance of the company.

The TSE has ordered Nissan to improve its internal controls after the carmaker corrected its security reports to restate the remuneration of Ghosn.

The TSE has said the company’s misreporting violated bourse rules relating to information that could affect investor decisions.

Tokyo prosecutors charged Ghosn over the underreporting of his remuneration by billions of yen in Nissan’s securities reports during the eight years through March 2018 and also for misusing company funds.

Ghosn, who fled Japan while on bail late last month to Lebanon, denies the allegation.