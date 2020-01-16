National

NHK to simultaneously broadcast online 18 hours a day from April

NHK said Wednesday that it will conduct simultaneous broadcasting of its television programs on the internet for 18 hours a day starting in April.

The simulcast services will be operated for 17 hours a day from March on a trial basis, according to the public broadcaster.

NHK hoped to launch around-the-clock simulcasts in April, but it shortened the time to 18 hours after the communications ministry asked the broadcaster to cut its online operations budget.

The new online services “will start on a limited scale, but we’ll fully play our role as a public media organization,” President Ryoichi Ueda told a news conference.

NHK aims to shift to around-the-clock services in the future after examining costs and other factors.

NHK will conduct simulcasting for 17 hours from 7 a.m. in March and 18 hours from 6 a.m. in April.

People will be able to view programs aired on the broadcaster’s general and educational terrestrial channels on smartphones and other devices. They will also be able to watch programs broadcast within the past seven days.

Simulcast service users will be required to obtain credentials on the NHK website or a smartphone app. One ID can be shared by up to five people.

NHK projects viewing-fee revenues for the year from April will fall 0.8 percent from the previous year to ¥697.4 billion, the first decline in seven years, reflecting a fee cut slated for October.

