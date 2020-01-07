Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is surrounded by reporters after remarks on the floor about the looming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump and Trump's order to kill an Iranian general, at the Capitol in Washington Monday. | AP

World / Politics

Mitch McConnell urges lawmakers to wait for facts on Qassem Soleimani killing

Reuters

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday U.S. lawmakers should wait for the facts before criticizing President Donald Trump’s decision to kill top Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad last week.

“We can and we should learn more about the intelligence and thinking that led to this operation and the plan to defend American personnel and interests in the wake of it,” McConnell said at the U.S. Capitol after lawmakers returned from winter break.

“Unfortunately, in this toxic political environment, some of our colleagues rushed to blame our own government before even knowing the facts. Rushed to split hairs about intelligence before being briefed on it.”

