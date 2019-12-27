World

Ukraine to buy more Javelin anti-tank missile systems from U.S.

Reuters

KYIV – Ukraine will purchase a second consignment of U.S. Javelin anti-tank missiles and launch units, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The United States has been one of Kiev’s strongest supporters since Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the outbreak of fighting in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region that has killed more than 13,000 people.

Contracts for the deal were signed in the fourth quarter of 2019, the defense ministry in a statement, without giving further details.

A first shipment of Javelin systems worth around $47 million arrived in Ukraine in April 2018 after the U.S. State Department gave the green light for the deal.

Kiev and Washington believe the system will improve Ukraine’s long-term defense capacity.

RELATED STORIES

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a bill that envisages providing $300 million in military aid to Ukraine in 2020.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Police and rescuers work on the site of a plane crash near Almaty International Airport on Friday.
Crash of plane carrying 98 kills at least 15 in Kazakhstan
A Kazakhstan plane with 98 people aboard has crashed shortly after takeoff early Friday, killing at least 15 people, officials in Almaty said. At least 66 others survived with injuries, 50 of th...
Benjamin Netanyahu and Gideon Saar
Embattled Israeli leader Netanyahu wins landslide in primary
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday scored a landslide victory in a primary race for leadership of the ruling Likud party, giving the embattled leader an important boost ahead of the coun...
Image Not Available
Taliban frees 27 abducted peace activists
The Taliban released 27 peace activists Thursday, a day after they were abducted in an ambush on their convoy in western Afghanistan, a leader of the activist organization said. Phone lines were...

, , , , , ,