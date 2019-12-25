Business / Corporate

Japan big firms pay record winter bonuses for second straight year

JIJI

The average winter bonus for workers at major Japanese businesses rose 1.77 percent from a year earlier to a record ¥951,411 this year, a survey showed Wednesday.

Bonuses agreed to in labor-management negotiations hit a record high for the second straight year thanks to strong earnings, but the pace of increase was less than the 6.14 percent from a year before, according to a final tally by the Japan Business Federation.

The survey by the business group known as Keidanren covered 150 member companies in 19 industries with 880,000 unionized workers.

The average bonus rose 2.17 percent to ¥934,825 at manufacturers.

Six of the 13 sectors including automobiles and electronics posted rises, while the other seven, such as in the steel and nonferrous metal sectors, logged falls due to a global economic slowdown.

Nonmanufacturers saw the average bonus rise 0.62 percent to ¥¥997,534.

But the increase shrank from the previous year’s 13.54 percent, as the construction industry incurred a drop after years of strong growth reflecting labor shortages and robust construction demand ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

A Keidanren official said the momentum to raise such payments is “steadily continuing.” But uncertainty is increasing as many companies expect earnings to fall for the year ending March next year.

