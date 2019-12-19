Japanese consumer agency warns against hanging belongings on baby strollers after series of accidents

The National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan is calling for people to use baby strollers correctly, following a series of accidents caused by poor balance due to belongings being hung on strollers.

According to the center, the number of cases in which infants visited hospitals due to falling from strollers and other similar accidents totaled 288 between April 2014 and the end of October this year.

Of the total, baby strollers turned over in 104 cases and babies fell from strollers in 184 cases, with 24 such incidents blamed on belongings hung on the handle of strollers.

In October 2015, a stroller fell backward when going down an incline due to the weight of an item hung on the stroller, and a 1-month-old boy fell to the ground. The boy was hospitalized for seven days for subarachnoid bleeding.

In May this year, a 3-month-old girl hit her head on asphalt in a similar accident.

In a questionnaire by the center for 1,000 people with children under the age of 4, conducted following those accidents, 620 respondents said they hang belongings on strollers.

The questionnaire also found that 286 respondents had experienced accidents in which strollers fell over, with most of them attributing the accidents to belongings being hung on their strollers.

Over 70 percent of the respondents said they added hooks to hang belongings on the handle of their strollers.

Of the 620 respondents who said they hang belongings on such hooks, 548 said they had considered the possibility that their strollers may fall over.

Instruction manuals usually warn users not to hang belongings on strollers.

“We want baby stroller users to recognize that hanging belongings … will make it easier for the stroller to fall over, and to make sure infants wear harnesses,” an official of the center said.