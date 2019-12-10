The government plans to draw up measures to stop population inflows into Tokyo and its surrounding metropolitan areas. | BLOOMBERG

Japan hoping to stop net population inflows into Tokyo by 2024

JIJI

The central government aims to stop net population inflows into the greater Tokyo area by fiscal 2024, it was learned Tuesday.

The goal was included in a draft of the government’s second five-year comprehensive strategy for regional revitalization from fiscal 2020. The government hopes to gain Cabinet approval for the new strategy, the successor to the first strategy covering fiscal 2015-2019, by the end of this month.

In the second strategy, the government will scrutinize steps taken under the first strategy and show a direction for new measures for accelerating regional revitalization.

To alleviate the concentration of people in Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, the government will make efforts to increase the number of people who have side jobs in rural areas or visit the countryside while living in urban areas.

It hopes to raise the number of local governments working on related projects to 1,000. It will also set the goal of having 60,000 people start businesses or get jobs in rural areas after living in urban areas by 2024.

Under the first strategy, the government aimed to stop net population inflows into the Tokyo area by 2020, but that timeline was effectively abandoned.

According to an internal affairs ministry survey, the number of people who moved into the area in 2018 exceeded that of people who moved out by 136,000.

Meanwhile, the draft vows to “take advantage of the trends of the new era.” Specifically, the government will promote the spread of 5G wireless communications networks.

It will also aim to increase the number of local governments using cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence-based agriculture and autonomous driving to resolve their challenges and improve their situations.

The state will also strengthen support for local communities that are preparing foundations for telecommunications services, as well as those that are developing and securing human resources.

