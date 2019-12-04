North Korea's Kim rides again as nuclear-armed country announces meeting to 'decide on crucial issues'

Kim Jong Un is back in the saddle — literally — and apparently ready to make a decision on what kind of “Christmas present” North Korea will offer the U.S. as a year-end deadline for progress in nuclear talks with Washington fast approaches.

The North Korean leader visited the regime’s most sacred site, snowy Mount Paektu, state media reported Wednesday, “to instill the indefatigable revolutionary spirit” of the mountain into North Koreans “despite the unprecedented blockade and pressure,” a reference to suffocating U.S. and international sanctions over Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

Photos accompanying the report showed Kim at the summit of Paektu for the second time in two months, leading a large entourage touring “revolutionary battle sites” atop a white steed. Kim and his predecessors have in the past visited the mountain ahead of key decisions on the country’s future.

In a sign that such a decision is in the cards, the official Korean Central News Agency reported shortly after the Paektu dispatch that North Korea will hold a plenary session of its ruling party’s powerful central committee later this month. It said the meeting would be held “in order to discuss and decide on crucial issues in line with the … changed situation at home and abroad.”

At the last plenary session of the central committee in April, Kim called on the United States and President Donald Trump to make a “courageous decision” by the end of the year and present the North with a “new way of calculation” in the nuclear talks.

Observers have said this month’s meeting could be the forum where Kim outlines — and gets rubber-stamp approval for — the direction he plans to take North Korea and its relationship with the U.S. in 2020, assuming the lack of a nuclear deal with Washington.

The nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and the North have effectively been deadlocked since working-level talks in early October ended with Pyongyang’s top negotiator, Kim Myong Gil, saying they had broken off “entirely due to the United States’ failure to abandon its outdated viewpoint and attitude.”

Since then, senior North Korean officials have repeatedly criticized the U.S. over its position in the talks, including an ominous warning Tuesday that it is “up to the U.S. what Christmas gift it will select” as the year-end deadline looms.

In the latest sign of rising tensions, Trump on Tuesday revived the possibility of military action against North Korea if necessary, despite emphasizing his “good relationship” with Kim.

“We have the most powerful military we have ever had and we are by far the most powerful country in the world, and hopefully we do not have to use it. But if we do, we will use it. If we have to, we will do it,” Trump said during a meeting in London ahead of a summit with NATO members.

In the event the deadline passes without any kind of progress, some experts have said Kim could end his country’s self-imposed moratorium on nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of hitting U.S. cities.

Another option for getting Trump’s attention could be for the North to again lob an intermediate-range missile over Japan. A top North Korean Foreign Ministry official warned Saturday that Tokyo could again see “a real ballistic missile” overflying the country “in the not distant future.”

In 2017, the North launched two separate intermediate-range missiles over Japan as Pyongyang underwent a massive expansion in its capabilities.