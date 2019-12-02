A man uses a wheelchair made by Yokohama-based startup Whill Inc. in June in Yao, Osaka Prefecture. | WHILL INC. / VIA KYODO

National

Self-driving wheelchairs tested at Haneda Airport

JIJI

Trials have begun at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on next-generation self-driving electric wheelchairs to help elderly and other people get to boarding gates more easily.

Japan Airlines aims to start using self-driving wheelchairs as early as the business year that starts next April.

Currently, JAL offers manual wheelchairs at airports across the country. Around 100 JAL customers a day use wheelchairs at Haneda.

The self-driving wheelchairs JAL aims to introduce are designed to allow users to move without any escort. They automatically return to their home positions after use, making it unnecessary for workers to go and collect them.

A trial was conducted at Haneda on Nov. 2 and 3 to see whether users could operate a self-driving wheelchair without hitting other people or obstacles, and whether the wheelchairs would return to their original position.

JAL plans to carry out a second trial early next year.

The wheelchairs used in the trial were developed by Whill Inc., a startup based in Yokohama.

Whill plans to conduct similar trials overseas this month, including at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in the United States and Abu Dhabi International Airport in the United Arab Emirates.

“We hope our products will be a key means for transportation mobility within 1 kilometer indoors and outdoors,” said Satoshi Sugie, founder and chief executive officer of Whill.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Japan's players pose after defeating Scotland in a Rugby World Cup Pool A match in Yokohama on Oct. 13.
Japanese rugby's 'One Team' motto declared buzzword of the year
"One Team," Japan's slogan for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, was picked as buzzword of the year on Monday after the Brave Blossoms thrilled fans with their historic advance to the top eight. ...
The Supreme Court's First Petty Bench on Monday upholds a lower court decision overturning a death sentence for a man who killed two people in the city of Osaka in 2012.
Japan's Supreme Court confirms lighter sentence for man who fatally stabbed two
The Supreme Court has upheld a high court ruling that overturned a death sentence and gave an indefinite term to an unemployed man for killing two pedestrians in the city of Osaka in 2012. Kyozo...
A group of university students holds a news conference Monday in Tokyo to call for and end to sexual harassment during job-recruiting activities.
Japanese students push for end to sexual harassment of job hunters
A group of university students is calling for the elimination of sexual harassment by recruiters and other company workers during their job-hunting activities. "Please stop harassing job-seeking...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A man uses a wheelchair made by Yokohama-based startup Whill Inc. in June in Yao, Osaka Prefecture. | WHILL INC. / VIA KYODO

, , , , , ,