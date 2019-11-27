Danger facing alpine ecosystems in 10 prefectures, Japanese researchers say

Alpine animals and plants in 10 of the 47 prefectures such as Hokkaido are likely to lose places to inhabit in the country by the end of the 21st century as global warming worsens, a Japanese research team reported Wednesday.

As temperatures in their living environments gradually rise due to global warming, species move northward or to higher altitudes in search of the temperatures they are adapted to.

Researchers from the Nagano Environmental Conservation Research Institute and other public institutions estimated the velocity of climate change (VoCC), or how fast it is necessary to move to find the same climate conditions, by comparing yearly average temperatures for about one square kilometer between the 1981-2010 period and forecasted data for the 2076-2100 period.

They found that under the scenario of global warming continuing into the 22nd century, the average VoCC is the fastest in Okinawa Prefecture, at 2,174 meters per year, followed by Chiba Prefecture, at 738 meters.

Okinawa, which comprises islands, and Chiba, which has large areas of flat land, have no high-altitude locations in their vicinity, so alpine animals and plants would need to be located in farther habitats where they can survive, they said.

Their study also suggested the possibility that animals and plants living in alpine regions in the 10 prefectures of Hokkaido, Yamanashi, Nagano, Toyama, Shizuoka, Gifu, Tochigi, Gunma, Niigata and Ishikawa will not be able to find places to migrate within the country despite relatively low VoCC readings because there are no higher or cooler places in other prefectures.

Citing another finding that the average national VoCC is 249 meters, which is too fast for many kinds of trees to adapt to, the researchers said, “It may be possible that the only way for animals and plants to survive will be by being raised in zoos or conserving seeds.” They also underscored the need to consider measures to not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions but help wild animals and plants migrate.

“It’s not widely known that wild animals and plants may not be able to catch up with the speed of climate change. I hope people pay attention to this,” said NECI researcher Kohei Takano, the presenter of the research study at an Environmental Information Science convention Wednesday.