Saturday edition newspapers display headlines regarding the survival of the General Security of Military Information Agreement. | KYODO

National / Politics

Japan-South Korea bickering drags on after intel pact rescue

Bloomberg

Japan and South Korea took fresh swipes at one another, raising questions about whether relations between the U.S. allies would improve after they reached a last-minute deal Friday to rescue an expiring intelligence-sharing pact.

Japan late Sunday rejected a South Korean complaint over the wording of an announcement that the two sides would hold talks on a dispute over export controls. Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Twitter that the announcement was in line with prior discussions with South Korea, after Seoul accused Tokyo of intentionally leaking and distorting information about the agreement.

South Korea on Friday suspended its plans to pull out of their intelligence-sharing pact, known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement, and said it would temporarily withdraw a complaint it made against Japan at the World Trade Organization. The developments marked a rare reversal in tensions that have plunged to new depths in recent years and spilled over to hurt trade and tourism.

The foreign ministers of the two countries then agreed in a meeting in Nagoya on Saturday to work toward a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of a trilateral meeting with China next month.

But Sunday, the South Korean presidential office expressed deep regret over the Japanese government’s handling of the joint announcement on GSOMIA. It accused Tokyo of not abiding by the agreed timing for their joint statements and objected to some of its characterization of South Korea’s positions.

RELATED STORIES

The pact was set to formally cease to exist at 12 a.m. Saturday, three months after South Korea moved to end the deal amid a history-laden dispute with Japan. The three-year-old pact was seen as important because it demonstrated the neighbors’ ability to cooperate independently from Washington to counter shared threats including China and North Korea.

The decision to save GSOMIA — which had been a key focus of U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper during a trip to Asia over the past week — was quickly applauded by the Pentagon.

The Pentagon had warned that allowing the pact to end would “increase risk” to some 80,000 U.S. troops stationed in the two countries, while Esper said in Seoul that the only ones benefiting from friction between Japan and South Korea “are Pyongyang and Beijing.” North Korea has reminded all three of the risks, test-firing a series of new ballistic missiles since May that weapons experts said can deliver a nuclear warhead to all of South Korea and most of Japan.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Osaka Prefectural Police investigators enter the house in Oyama, Tochigi Prefecture, on Sunday where a 12-year-old girl had been confined by Hitoshi Ito, 35, who was arrested the day before.
Suspect in kidnapping of 12-year-old Osaka girl tells police he 'saved a child who needed help'
A man under arrest for allegedly kidnapping a 12-year-old girl in Osaka and confining her in his Tochigi home has told police he "did the right thing," investigative sources said Monday. ...
A recent survey by Jiji Press found that youngsters have less interest in watching television amid the rising popularity of various online video platforms.
Survey finds more young Japanese are watching less TV
In a recent Jiji Press survey, about 10 percent of Japanese in their teens and 20s said they did not watch television, showing youngsters' diminishing interest in the medium amid the rising popu...
Pope Francis meets with victims of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami on Monday in Tokyo.
Pope Francis meets with victims of Japan's 3/11 disasters
Pope Francis on Monday met with victims of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that devastated northeastern Japan, a day after railing against the destructive power of nuclear weapons in the atom...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Saturday edition newspapers display headlines regarding the survival of the General Security of Military Information Agreement. | KYODO

, , , , , , ,