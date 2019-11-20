A post office in central Tokyo on Nov. 1 | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Japan Post to resume marketing of savings products

JIJI

Japan Post Co. said Wednesday that it will resume marketing activities for savings products offered by Japan Post Bank on Monday, following a suspension due to sales irregularities involving Japan Post Insurance Co.

Japan Post suspended sales of insurance products from mid-July and marketing activities for all financial products sold at its post offices in August.

The suspension was designed to allow the company to focus on an in-house investigation into inappropriate sales practices by Japan Post Insurance.

Japan Post, Japan Post Bank and Japan Post Insurance are all subsidiaries of Japan Post Holdings Co.

The resumption comes as Japan Post concluded that it could offer savings products as long as there were no problem with customer services at Japan Post Insurance, Japan Post officials said.

Sales of insurance products as well as investment trusts offered by Japan Post Bank will remain suspended.

Improper practices have also been found in the Japan Post group’s sales of investment trusts, including the failure to confirm the health condition of customers aged 70 or older.

In October, Japan Post Bank sent letters to some 235,000 elderly customers who bought its investment trusts to confirm whether there had been any problems with related procedures.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. on Wednesday unveiled a board game made using pure gold in collaboration with Tomy Co., The game is valued at some ¥150 million.
Japanese company makes board game of pure gold
Precious metals retailer Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. said Wednesday that it has made a board game using pure gold that is valued at some ¥150 million. The Jinsei Game (The Game of Li...
Toyota Motor Corp. will launch a plug-in hybrid version of its RAV4 SUV in Japan and the United States from the summer of next year.
Toyota to launch RAV4 plug-in hybrid in Japan, U.S.
Major Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday that it will launch a plug-in hybrid version of its RAV4 SUV in Japan and the United States from the summer of next year. Toyota ...
A sales clerk arranges products at a duty-free shop in the arrival area at Chubu Airport near Nagoya in April 2018.
Japan to allow tax-free shopping through vending machines
The government and ruling coalition are planning to allow tax-free shopping for specific vending machines in a bid to spur spending by foreign tourists, sources said Wednesday. Currently...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A post office in central Tokyo on Nov. 1 | KYODO

, ,