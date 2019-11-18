Dollar rises above ¥108.90 in Tokyo trading

JIJI
Renewed hope for progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations lifted the dollar above ¥108.90 in Tokyo trading Monday.
At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.91-91, up from ¥108.54-54 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1056-1056, up from $1.1017-1017, and at ¥120.43-43, up from ¥119.58-59.
The dollar dipped below ¥108.70 in the early morning, pressured by profit-taking after it exceeded ¥108.80 on rosy remarks late last week by key White House officials indicating the possibility of U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, signing a “phase one” trade deal, traders said.
But the dollar regained its strength vis-a-vis the yen in midmorning trading thanks to real demand-backed purchases by Japanese importers and the Nikkei 225 stock average’s advance. It topped ¥108.90 in late afternoon trading after showing minor fluctuations.
“The yen lost ground against the British pound first and then against the dollar,” an official at a major life insurance firms said, adding that the dollar was underpinned solely by hopes for the top U.S. and Chinese leaders’ signing of the trade deal.
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5