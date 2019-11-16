Takanawa Gateway Station, the Yamanote Line's newest station, is shown off to media

Ahead of its planned opening in next spring, East Japan Railway Co. (JR East), showed off platforms and other facilities at Takanawa Gateway, a new station under construction on the Yamanote Line in central Tokyo, to the media Saturday.

Work to build Takanawa Gateway Station, located between the existing Shinagawa and Tamachi stations on the busy loop line, started in February 2017, and construction of the station building is nearly complete.

Having three stories above ground and one below, the new station in Minato Ward will serve trains on the Keihin-Tohoku Line as well as the Yamanote Line. The station building is about 30 meters high and features a 4,000-square-meter white roof inspired by origami folding paper.

Escalators and platform screen doors have already been installed on the station’s platforms, and an area in which events will be held will be constructed on the second floor of the building.

“About 90 percent of the construction work has already been done,” JR East official Shunji Makino said. “Over the nearly three years, about 100 workers have been engaged in construction work each day,” he said.

According to JR East, work to switch tracks of the Yamanote and Keihin-Tohoku lines was conducted Saturday in line with the construction of Takanawa Gateway Station.

Due to the work, services were suspended from the day’s first trains to around 4 p.m. on the section connecting Osaki and Ueno stations via Tokyo Station on the Yamanote Line. Train operations were halted all day on Saturday between Shinagawa and Tamachi stations on the Keihin-Tohoku Line.

The service suspensions affected an estimated 560,000 people.