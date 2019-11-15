Bolivians walk alongside a highway that has been blocked by supporters of former President Evo Morales, in El Alto on Thursday. | AP

World / Politics

Bolivian parties strike deal to end political chaos

Reuters

LA PAZ – Bolivia’s interim government and lawmakers from the party of unseated leader Evo Morales struck a deal late on Thursday to pursue new elections, potentially helping resolve the South American country’s political crisis.

In a late night session of the Bolivian Senate, the chamber’s President, a member of Morales’ Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, said there was agreement to work towards new elections after weeks of protests and violence that led to leftist leader Morales resigning under pressure last Sunday.

“Today is an historic day where we have been able to agree between opposition and government with the sole objective to make new elections as soon as possible, to pacify our country and above all to defend democracy,” said Monica Eva Copa Murga, who had earlier been confirmed in the her role.

She called on Bolivia’s security forces, who have been facing skirmishes in the streets with pro-Morales supporters, to treat the country’s indigenous groups with respect.

“Let’s get rid of colors, of radical positions, what our country is looking for right now is peace,” she said.

Bolivia’s interim President Jeanine Anez, who took over on Tuesday after a spate of resignations, had earlier indicated she wanted to mend bridges with Morales’ party. She said, however, that Morales himself would not be welcome as a candidate.

Anez, 52, is trying to lead a sharply divided Bolivia that has been rocked by protests since an Oct. 20 election, which was won by Morales but marred by widespread allegations of fraud.

Veteran leftist and indigenous leader Morales resigned after an audit found electoral irregularities and the military withdrew its backing and urged him to step down as president to help restore calm.

Morales and his vice president Alvaro Garcia, who also resigned, have been offered asylum by Mexico.

NO FOURTH TERM

“Evo Morales does not qualify to run for a fourth term,” conservative former senator Anez told a news conference on Thursday, adding the country’s “convulsions” were because he had run in defiance of term limits.

She said MAS, which has a majority in Congress, was welcome to participate in the vote. “They should start searching for a candidate,” she said.

Morales, the charismatic leader of Bolivia since 2006, ran again despite a 2016 referendum against lifting term limits, after a court packed with loyalists gave him a green light to run indefinitely, citing his “human rights.”

Jerjes Justiniano, one of Anez’s newly appointed ministers, earlier told reporters that the interim government was pursuing talks with MAS.

“We are at the dialogue table, we are talking,” he said in comments aired on channel Unitel, adding that MAS had sought assurance that Morales would be able to return freely to Bolivia, which he said would not be an issue.

“There’s no problem with that, it’s just one citizen more.”

Anez did not give a specific date for the election, but under the constitution she has 90 days to do so since declaring herself interim leader by invoking the constitutional line of succession earlier this week.

Morales has said he was the victim of a coup, with his supporters continuing to agitate on his behalf with marches and skirmishes in the streets of La Paz and nearby El Alto. On Thursday thousands of Morales supporters marched carrying colorful flags and banners in La Paz.

Meanwhile, Anez is shoring up her position. She has appointed a new military chief and cabinet members, while MAS lawmakers seemed to have backed away from plans to try to nullify her interim appointment.

Russia, an ally for Bolivia under Morales, said it would work with Anez and recognize her as Bolivia’s leader until new elections were held.

The United States, Brazil, Colombia, Britain and Germany have also recognized Anez. Other governments in South America, including neighboring Peru and Argentina, have so far held off.

In protests since the October vote, at least 10 people have been killed, the public prosecutor’s office said, mostly by projectiles from firearms.

Morales, tweeting from Mexico, has called for dialogue to help “pacify” Bolivia, asking the United Nations and the Roman Catholic Church to help find a solution. The United Nations is sending an envoy.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

University of Washington School of Medicine researcher Daniel Promislow, the principal investigator of the Dog Aging Project grant, rubs the head of his elderly dog Frisbee at their home in Seattle Monday. Can old dogs teach us new tricks? Hoping to shed light on human longevity, scientists need 10,000 pet dogs for the largest-ever study of healthy aging in canines.
Old dogs, new tricks: 10,000 pets needed for study on aging
Can old dogs teach us new tricks? Scientists are looking for 10,000 pets for the largest-ever study of aging in canines. They hope to shed light on human longevity too. The project will collect ...
Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks to reporters after ordering lunch at the Bridge Cafe on Thursday in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Democratic ex-Gov. Deval Patrick launches 'Hail Mary' bid for president
Deval Patrick launched what he acknowledged to be a "Hail Mary" bid on Thursday for the Democratic presidential nomination, testing whether voters sifting through an already crowded field are open ...
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Washington for travel to Louisiana at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Thursday.
Trump wants Supreme Court to block subpoena for his taxes
President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to block a subpoena for his tax returns, in a test of the president's ability to defy investigations. The filing Thursday sets the stage for a ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Bolivians walk alongside a highway that has been blocked by supporters of former President Evo Morales, in El Alto on Thursday. | AP

,