National / Politics

Abe sent personal letters on holding a summit to Kim Jong Un: South Korean paper

JIJI

SEOUL – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent personal letters to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un between May and September proposing the two sides hold a summit, a major South Korean daily reported Wednesday.

Shotaro Yachi, then head of the secretariat for Japan’s National Security Council, traveled to Pyongyang as Abe’s special envoy three times during the period to deliver the letters, The Chosun Ilbo said, citing a South Korean intelligence source.

At a news conference in Tokyo the same day, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga flatly denied the South Korean media report. “There’s no such fact,” he said.

The top Japanese government spokesman also reiterated that there is “no change” in Tokyo’s readiness to face North Korea unconditionally.

In May, Abe declared his willingness to hold talks with the North Korean leader without preconditions, a change to the administration’s previous stance of demanding progress in settling the issue of Japanese abductees in North Korea first.

In the wake of the Japanese leader’s criticism of recent North Korean missile launches, however, Pyongyang has hardened its stance toward Abe’s summit offer.

In a statement last week, Song Il Ho, North Korea’s envoy for diplomatic normalization with Japan, denounced Abe as an “idiot and villain” for “making a fuss” about the missile launches.

“Abe would be well-advised not to dream forever of crossing the threshold of Pyongyang,” Song said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Reporters stand on a road in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, where a girl was assaulted by an attacker with a knife on Tuesday evening.
14-year-old boy confesses to slashing schoolgirl's throat in northeastern Japan
A 14-year-old boy who was arrested for allegedly slashing an elementary school girl in Aomori Prefecture has admitted to attacking her with murderous intent, police said Wednesday. The su...
Preparations are made at the Suki Hall at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo for the Daijosai ceremony, which will take place on Thursday and Friday.
Clandestine imperial enthronement rite embodies tradition, marked by controversy
Throughout this year, a series of awe-inspiring ceremonies are being held in Japan to mark the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito and the beginning of the new imperial era, named Reiwa, said to mean ...
The first overseas exam for blue-collar worker visas for the hotel industry is held in Yangon, Myanmar, on Oct. 27.
Only 895 granted blue-collar visas since April, immigration agency admits
The immigration service had issued just 895 working permits as of early November under the new visa system for skilled blue-collar foreign workers, a far lower number than had originally been fo...

, ,