A student is questioned by police in the Sai Wan Ho district of Hong Kong on Monday following a day of pro-democracy protests. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific

U.S. condemns latest Hong Kong violence, urges both sides to de-escalate

Reuters

HONG, KONG/WASHINGTON – The United States on Monday condemned “unjustified use of deadly force” in the latest Hong Kong violence and urged police and civilians alike to de-escalate the situation, a senior Trump administration official said.

In a separate statement, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus urged Beijing to honor commitments that “Hong Kong will ‘enjoy a high degree of autonomy’ and that the people of Hong Kong will enjoy human rights the freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly.”

The U.S. statements came as Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas at a university campus on Tuesday, a day after a protester was shot and a man set on fire in some of worst violence to rock the Chinese-ruled city in more than five months of anti-government demonstrations.

“Hong Kong police and civilians alike have a responsibility to de-escalate and avoid violent confrontations,” the U.S. administration official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, after a weekend of stepped-up clashes in pro-democracy protests across the Chinese-ruled territory, a former British colony.

On Tuesday, some railway services were suspended and roads closed across the Asian financial hub for a second day, with long traffic jams building in the morning rush hour.

Riot police were deployed at metro stations across the territory and large queues were forming at railway platforms as commuters made their way to work.

Universities and schools cancelled classes, with students, teachers and parents on edge a day after police fired tear gas and students hurled petrol bombs on some campuses.

More than 260 people were arrested on Monday, police said, bringing the total number to more than 3,000 since the protests escalated in June.

The metro station at Sai Wan Ho on eastern Hong Kong island, where a 21-year-old protester was shot on Monday, was among those closed.

A water cannon truck was stationed outside government headquarters, where the city’s Executive Council was due to hold its weekly meeting.

Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Monday the violence in the former British colony has exceeded protesters’ demands for democracy and demonstrators were now the enemy of the people.

Protesters are angry about what they see as police brutality and meddling by Beijing in the freedoms guaranteed under the “one country, two systems” formula put in place when the territory returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China denies interfering and has blamed Western countries for stirring up trouble.

Ortagus said the United States was watching the situation in Hong Kong with “grave concern” and condemned violence on all sides.

“The United States urges the Hong Kong government to build on its dialogue with the Hong Kong public and begin efforts to address the underlying concerns driving the protests. We also urge the protesters to respond to efforts at dialogue,” she said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

An elephant lies on the ground after being tranquilized by villagers after it killed five people, in Rongjuli forest division in Western Assam's Goalpara district, India, Monday. The elephant named after al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden was tranquilized after a massive operation to locate it, officials said.
Rogue 'Bin Laden' elephant caught in India after killing five people, will be relocated to remote...
An elephant named after the late al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden that killed five Indian villagers has been caught after a massive operation to hunt down the creature, officials said Monday. Wil...
Image Not Available
North Korea assails U.S., South Korea and U.N. nuclear agency
North Korea on Monday accused the United States of "political and military provocations" and South Korea of "double-dealing behavior." North Korean U.N. Ambassador Kim Song made the accusations ...
A Rohingya Muslim woman cries as she holds her daughter after they were detained by Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers while crossing the India-Bangladesh border from Bangladesh, at Raimura village on the outskirts of Agartala in January.
Myanmar accused at U.N. court of committing genocide against Rohingya
Myanmar was accused Monday of genocide at the U.N.'s highest court for its campaign against the country's Rohingya Muslim minority, as lawyers asked the International Court of Justice to urgently o...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A student is questioned by police in the Sai Wan Ho district of Hong Kong on Monday following a day of pro-democracy protests. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,