U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at his Black Voices for Trump rally Friday in Atlanta. | AP

World / Politics

Trump says he might attend Russia Victory Day events in May

Reuters, Staff Report

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he was considering attending Russia’s May 9 Victory Day commemorative events after President Vladimir Putin extended an invitation.

“I appreciate the invitation. It is right in the middle of political season, so I’ll see if I can do it, but I would love to go if I could,” Trump told reporters before departing the White House for campaign-related events.

Putin presides over an annual parade to commemorate the Soviet Union’s World War Two victory over Nazi Germany, but the Kremlin has said next year’s 75th anniversary would be marked with great pomp.

Trump called it “a very big deal celebrating the end of the war.”

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was cited by RIA news agency as saying on Thursday that Putin’s invitation to his U.S. counterpart to attend Victory Day in Moscow had been “received with interest,” but there had not yet been any reply from the White House.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

While U.S.-Russia relations have hit a low point after American intelligence agencies concluded that Moscow interfered in the 2016 presidential election to help Trump, the two leaders have maintained what appears to be a good relationship.

Putin aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian reporters in June that invitations were also extended to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Former Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks to supporters after he was released from jail where he was imprisoned on corruption charges in Curitiba, Brazil, on Friday.
Lula release brings new energy to Brazil's opposition
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva walked out of prison on Friday, injecting new energy into a weakened opposition. His exit drew cheers from supporters who had gathered to celebr...
Former national security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank in Washington on Sept. 30.
Bolton lawyer says ex-Trump national security adviser has knowledge about Ukraine not yet public
Former national security adviser John Bolton was "part of many relevant meetings and conversations" pertaining to the House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump that are not yet public, hi...
Former National Security Council Director for European Affairs Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman leaves after reviewing his testimony during a closed-door interview on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday.
Trump tried hard to win Ukraine probe of Bidens, officials say
There was no hinting around, it was a straight-out trade, two key White House officials told impeachment investigators. If Ukraine's new leader wanted an Oval Office welcome from Donald Trump — and...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at his Black Voices for Trump rally Friday in Atlanta. | AP

, , , , ,