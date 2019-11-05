Farmers in Nagano on Tuesday dispose of apples from trees that were drenched in mud due to the rupture of a levee in the Chikuma River caused by Typhoon Hagibis. | KYODO

National

Damage to Japanese farm industry by Faxai and Hagibis reaches ¥253 billion

JIJI

The cost of damage caused to the nation’s agriculture, forestry and fishing industries by powerful typhoons Faxai and Hagibis had reached ¥253.37 billion as of Tuesday morning, the agriculture ministry said.

September’s Faxai, the 15th named storm of the year, and October’s Hagibis, the 19th, caused extensive destruction across the country, flooding crops and damaging irrigation channels.

More damage is likely to be reported, especially from severely affected areas. The government will announce additional measures to support those hit by the disasters later this week.

Total damage from Hagibis and ensuing downpours mainly in the Kanto region stood at ¥202.45 billion, of which ¥11.88 billion was to crops.

In the city of Nagano, where a levee in the Chikuma River was breached, apple orchards were flooded, as were strawberry farms in the city of Sano, Tochigi Prefecture. Rice fields were also inundated in many areas across the country.

Damage to agricultural facilities and farmland was put at ¥116.21 billion. The forestry and fishing industries suffered damage of ¥59.52 billion and ¥10.14 billion, respectively.

Faxai, which hit hardest in Chiba Prefecture, caused damage of ¥50.92 billion to the three industries.

The government plans to release a package of measures within the week to help rebuild the lives of disaster victims and repair damaged industries. It will dip into reserve funds of ¥500 billion set aside for fiscal 2019.

At a meeting with ministry officials Tuesday, agriculture minister Taku Eto expressed his eagerness to give full support so that affected farmers can resume their businesses.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

An image from a U.S. military report shows a pilot reading a book with both hands off the controls and mask off.
Pilots with U.S. Marines unit involved in deadly crash off Japan read books, took selfies during ...
Members of a U.S. Marine Corps unit involved in a deadly air crash off Shikoku last December frequently engaged in inappropriate activities during flights such as reading books and taking selfie...
The building in Yokohama housing the Advanceconsul Immigration Lawyer Office
Filipino worker says Yokohama legal firm won't return her passport after she quit
An immigration law firm in Yokohama is refusing to give a passport back to a Filipino woman under an employment contract they signed earlier this year, preventing her from seeking a new job or r...
Otters are seen at an otter cafe in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district in September. A ban on the international commercial trade of endangered otters from Southeast Asia will take effect later this month.
Amid boom in Japan, ban on trading endangered otters set to take effect
Amid booming demand for them as pets in Japan, a ban on the international commercial trade of endangered otters found in Southeast Asia will take effect later this month to protect the animals, whi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Farmers in Nagano on Tuesday dispose of apples from trees that were drenched in mud due to the rupture of a levee in the Chikuma River caused by Typhoon Hagibis. | KYODO

, , , , ,