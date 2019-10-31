Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group boards sign off on plan for $49 billion merger

The boards of French carmaker PSA Group and Italian American rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV have approved a preliminary plan to merge, according to people familiar with the matter, creating a combined automaker that would rank among the world’s largest.

Under the proposal, shareholders of each company would own 50 percent of the combined entity, the people said, asking not to be named because the discussions are private. Fiat investors would receive a dividend of €5.5 billion ($6.1 billion), while PSA would distribute its stake in auto-parts maker Faurecia SE, worth about €3 billion, to shareholders, the people said.

The board would be made up of 11 members, with six from the PSA side including Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares, who will lead the new company, the people said. Fiat Chairman John Elkann would take the same role at the enlarged group, and the combined company’s corporate headquarters will be in the Netherlands where Fiat Chrysler is currently domiciled, they said.

Fiat Chrysler’s directors approved an agreement in principle Wednesday, pending a formal deal, the people said. The plan authorized by PSA’s board calls for negotiations of a binding memorandum of understanding that could last several weeks, said one of the people. The sides envision synergies of around €3.9 billion, and no plant closings.

Both companies will announce the preliminary deal early Thursday before European equity markets open, the people said. PSA executives also were preparing to brief French unions Thursday morning, they said.

Representatives for Fiat Chrysler and PSA, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, declined to comment.

A merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA, the No. 2 for car sales in Europe, would create a regional powerhouse to rival Volkswagen AG, with a stock-market value of about $49 billion — comparable to Japan’s Honda Motor Co. The tie-up would also bring together two auto-making dynasties, the billionaire Agnelli clan in Italy and the Peugeot family of France.

“It’s not as good a partner as Renault, but any partnership is good,” said Felipe Munoz-Vieira, an analyst with Jato Dynamics in Turin. Fiat Chrysler “is not facing very good times, and it seems it’s getting worse as the time passes.”

Both PSA and Fiat Chrysler lag on investments in electrification and neither has a strong presence in China, but a combination could help them grow in the lucrative commercial vehicle market in Europe, Munoz said. Fiat Chrysler, which reports third-quarter earnings Thursday, is suffering in Europe with an aging Jeep lineup and lack of SUVs under the Fiat brand, he said.