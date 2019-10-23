Suzuki offers excitement to families

Waku-waku — it’s the Japanese word for “excited” or “thrilling,” and it’s precisely the kind of vibe Suzuki Motor Corp. is bringing to Tokyo Motor Show 2019.

On the cusp of the company’s 100th anniversary coming in 2020, Suzuki has put together a variety of small-sized concept vehicles to give a little extra waku-waku to everyone’s daily lives.

The excitement begins with the world premiere of the WAKU SPO, a personal compact plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) with enough interior space to serve most any hobby or family activity. The car’s frame, front-end mask and interior design are all customizable, adding even more personality to this fun-sized package.

Also making a worldwide debut is the HANARE, a self-driving concept car designed to be less of an automobile and more of a detached living space. Its interior is both roomy and multifunctional, reflecting this generation’s need for lifestyle mobility.

HANARE

Two iterations of the HUSTLER CONCEPT will also be highlighted. Having gained widespread popularity since first-generation sales began in 2014, this crossover SUV-style light motor vehicle was designed with “unique character” at the top of its “must have” list. The two featured versions sport playful paint jobs, artsy decals and customizable roof wraps, as well as interchangeable hobby amenities such as roof racks. Together, they represent the future of urban outdoor style.

Yet when Suzuki says “waku-waku for the whole family,” they’re counting the young ones in, too. Collaborating with baby product supplier Combi Corp., Suzuki has designed a concept model of its compact Every Wagon that provides comfortable room for diaper changes, nursing time and other parent-child needs. It’s a solid automobile to have in times of frivolity — or even emergency aid situations. And after nearly a century in business, that’s the kind of social contribution Suzuki aims to offer with its automotive innovation.

