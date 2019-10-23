Subaru tackles safety, automated driving tech

Technological advancements are paving the way for an entirely new realm of auto safety and user convenience — and Subaru Corp. is at the head of the pack.

This year at Tokyo Motor Show 2019, Subaru is rolling out a wide host of its latest automotive achievements to show just how much cars can enrich everyday life, starting with the world premiere of its newly designed Levorg prototype.

Expanding upon the original 2014 model, this second-generation Levorg prototype is equipped with Subaru’s cutting-edge automated driving technologies. It stands as testament to the idea that, in a truly mobile society, anyone and everyone deserves to take pleasure in the freedom of driving.

The ever-popular Impreza has also been given a massive accessibility upgrade with the fifth-generation Impreza Sport 2.0i-S EyeSight, available by advance reservation since Aug. 27. In addition to refurbished front bumpers and headlights, the chassis features an improved suspension for a more comfortable driving experience. Furthermore, all Impreza grades now come standard with Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, setting a new trend for the company in traffic safety.

Models of the Subaru XV Advance and Forester Advance — both have EyeSight installed and the new energy-efficient e-BOXER hybrid engine — will be on display as well, together with the boldly envisioned Viziv Adrenaline concept model.

As a bonus, Subaru will exhibit a prototype of the WRX STI outfitted with the famous EJ20 Boxer engine. The EJ20 engine has achieved wide-reaching success in professional motorsports competitions around the world since it debuted in 1989.

WRX STI EJ20 Final Edition prototype

The prototype has been dubbed the EJ20 Final Edition, as production of both the EJ20 and the domestic WRX STI model is scheduled to conclude at the end of 2019. It’s even been decorated with gold-plated BBS 19-inch aluminum wheels — a festive send-off for the gold standard of auto excellence.

Download the PDF of this Tokyo Motor Show 2019 Special