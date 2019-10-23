Impreza Sport 2.0i-S EyeSight

Business | Tokyo Motor Show 2019

Subaru tackles safety, automated driving tech

Technological advancements are paving the way for an entirely new realm of auto safety and user convenience — and Subaru Corp. is at the head of the pack.

This year at Tokyo Motor Show 2019, Subaru is rolling out a wide host of its latest automotive achievements to show just how much cars can enrich everyday life, starting with the world premiere of its newly designed Levorg prototype.

Expanding upon the original 2014 model, this second-generation Levorg prototype is equipped with Subaru’s cutting-edge automated driving technologies. It stands as testament to the idea that, in a truly mobile society, anyone and everyone deserves to take pleasure in the freedom of driving.

The ever-popular Impreza has also been given a massive accessibility upgrade with the fifth-generation Impreza Sport 2.0i-S EyeSight, available by advance reservation since Aug. 27. In addition to refurbished front bumpers and headlights, the chassis features an improved suspension for a more comfortable driving experience. Furthermore, all Impreza grades now come standard with Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, setting a new trend for the company in traffic safety.

Models of the Subaru XV Advance and Forester Advance — both have EyeSight installed and the new energy-efficient e-BOXER hybrid engine — will be on display as well, together with the boldly envisioned Viziv Adrenaline concept model.

As a bonus, Subaru will exhibit a prototype of the WRX STI outfitted with the famous EJ20 Boxer engine. The EJ20 engine has achieved wide-reaching success in professional motorsports competitions around the world since it debuted in 1989.

WRX STI EJ20 Final Edition prototype
WRX STI EJ20 Final Edition prototype

The prototype has been dubbed the EJ20 Final Edition, as production of both the EJ20 and the domestic WRX STI model is scheduled to conclude at the end of 2019. It’s even been decorated with gold-plated BBS 19-inch aluminum wheels — a festive send-off for the gold standard of auto excellence.

Download the PDF of this Tokyo Motor Show 2019 Special

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The interior of Panasonic Corp.'s futuristic SPACe_L car can be changed to different modes, including "Living Room," "Business," "Relax" and "Entertainment." It will be displayed in the Future Expo area.
Tech, futurism drive iconic car event's appeal
The 46th Tokyo Motor Show, slated to kick off on Oct. 24 at Tokyo Big Sight and other areas in Tokyo's Odaiba district, is set to showcase the latest automotive trends but will also depart from pre...
The Mirai concept car is a fuel cell electric vehicle powered by hydrogen.
Toyota to unveil ultra-compact BEV, latest Mirai hydrogen model
Toyota Motor Corp. will showcase its ultra-compact battery electric vehicle (BEV) and second-generation Mirai concept fuel cell electric car powered by hydrogen, among other creations, at the 2019 ...
Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer
Mitsubishi rolls out next-generation hybrid SUVs
This year at Tokyo Motor Show 2019, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is rolling out its latest and greatest inventions — the MI-Tech Concept compact plug-in hybrid electric SUV and the Super Height K-Wagon ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Impreza Sport 2.0i-S EyeSight