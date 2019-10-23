Mitsubishi rolls out next-generation hybrid SUVs

This year at Tokyo Motor Show 2019, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is rolling out its latest and greatest inventions — the MI-Tech Concept compact plug-in hybrid electric SUV and the Super Height K-Wagon Concept light motor vehicle.

Debuting for the first time anywhere in the world, the MI-Tech Concept represents the culmination of Mitsubishi’s electric motor and all-wheel drive control technologies. It embodies the company’s brand message, “Drive your Ambition” — a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers.

The SUV features a variety of attractive components, including a downsized, lightweight plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) drivetrain; an electronic four-wheel drive system; and a cozier, more compact size that allays the “bulky SUV” stereotype.

Design conceptualization began with Mitsubishi’s vision of “an electric SUV roaming vast lands, its driver bathed in rich sunlight and gentle breezes.” That vision transformed into what the company has described as a new era of functionality combining SUV, PHEV and four-wheel drive accessibility.

Stylish enough for the city and rugged enough for the outback, the MI-Tech Concept offers a new kind of driving experience that is both reassuring in its safety standards and enlivening in the technological advancements it represents.

Coasting alongside is the Super Height K-Wagon Concept, which is also making its first-ever appearance at the Tokyo Motor Show. This concept car comes replete with advanced safety mechanics including MI-Pilot same-lane driver assistance for highways, misstep acceleration mitigation and other beneficial traffic safety features.

As it boasts “SAPO CAR” (Safety Support Car) S Wide classification from the Japanese government, drivers can rest assured in the K-Wagon’s dependable performance and nimble handling. Yet innovation does not thrive without due respect paid to tradition — the roomy interior and eloquent design more than live up to Mitsubishi’s definition of style.

Making its Japanese debut is Mitsubishi’s Engelberg Tourer, a next-generation SUV crossover that is run by Mitsubishi’s Twin Motor four-wheel-drive PHEV system.

Named for a Swiss ski resort, the Engelberg Tourer is designed to offer dynamic performance that means drivers can confidently drive on any surface in any weather. On top of the driving experience, the vehicle also boasts the long-range cruising customers expect from PHEVs, with an EV cruising distance of over 70 kilometers and a range of over 700 kilometers on a fully charged battery and full fuel tank.

The high-capacity battery is placed under the floor in the center of the SUV, leaving an expansive cabin that allows for comfortable three-row seating. The 2.4-liter engine was designed specifically for PHEV use, and it acts as a high-output generator when the vehicle is in hybrid mode. In addition to an efficient PHEV system, the Engelberg Tourer uses low-consumption technologies such as radiator grille shutters to reduce drag.

With dedicated high-output, highly efficient motors powering the front and rear axles, the vehicle uses Active Yaw Control to handle the torque split between the front wheels. Mitsubishi’s Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) integrated behavior control system offers a major improvement in acceleration, cornering and stopping, as it controls the brake pressure at each wheel.

The Engelberg Tourer also comes with the Connected Car System integrated into the onboard navigation system. When a destination is entered into the navigation system, the Connected Car System takes into account weather, temperature, traffic, topography and surface conditions to choose the best drive mode to optimize battery energy management and the S-AWC system. This provides an optimal driving experience and boosts fuel economy.

With a lineup that boasts cutting-edge PHEV technology, as well as the latest in overall vehicle performance, Mitsubishi brings drivers and passengers the best driving experience, while reducing carbon emissions.

