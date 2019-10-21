Extinction Rebellion members lie on the floor, covered in fake crude oil, to protest an exhibition sponsored by BP at The National Portrait Gallery in London Sunday. | REUTERS

Business

A crude performance: Semi-naked climate activists protest BP art sponsorship

Reuters

LONDON – Visitors to a London portrait gallery were treated to an impromptu performance on Sunday when three semi-naked climate activists were doused with mock crude oil in a protest against arts sponsorship by British oil company BP.

The unauthorized stunt at the National Portrait Gallery capped a two-week wave of actions by civil disobedience movement Extinction Rebellion, which led to more than 3,300 arrests in London and cities around the world, the group said.

Activists spread a white sheet over the floor of the main hall of the gallery’s Ondaatje wing before two women and a man wearing only skin-colored underwear adopted fetal positions on the covering.

Protesters then slowly doused the prone performers with washable black liquid as activist Eden Rickson read a poem asking the gallery to stop accepting sponsorship money from BP.

“We cannot be artists on a dead planet. … Yet right now the National Portrait Gallery is tied to a company brutally funding the end of our world,” Rickson said.

“With compassion, we ask you to change. Oil means the end, but art means the beginning.”

The National Portrait Gallery said BP’s support for its Portrait Award encouraged the work of artists around the world and enabled free admission to an exhibition, which had drawn more than 300,000 visitors this year.

“The ongoing debate around BP’s sponsorship of the arts raises important questions about both the environment and arts funding, and we are listening carefully to voices on all sides,” the gallery said in a statement.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Australian newspapers unite in protest over media restrictions
Australia's biggest newspapers were expected to run front pages on Monday made up to appear heavily redacted to protest recent legislation that restricts press freedoms, a rare show of unity by the...
Demonstrators receive medical treatment in a hospital after police fired on people protesting over a Facebook post by a Hindu who allegedly defamed the Prophet Mohammed, in Barisal, Bangladesh, Sunday. At least four people were killed and nearly 50 injured after police fired on thousands of Bangladeshi Muslims protesting the Facebook post.
Bangladesh police say violence over Facebook post leaves four dead
At least four people were killed and dozens injured Sunday after security officials in southern Bangladesh opened fire to disperse hundreds of Muslims during a protest over an alleged social media ...
Passengers line up at the service desk of airline Eurowings at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany, Sunday during a strike of the cabin crews of four Lufthansa subsidiary airlines.
German airports hit by Eurowings and Germanwings walkouts
Cabin crew at four Lufthansa subsidiary airlines staged a day-long strike Sunday, causing dozens of cancellations at German airports in a battle for better pay and conditions. The walkout, calle...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Extinction Rebellion members lie on the floor, covered in fake crude oil, to protest an exhibition sponsored by BP at The National Portrait Gallery in London Sunday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , ,