An aerial photo shows a shinkansen rail yard in Nagano partially submerged following flooding caused by Typhoon Hagibis. | KYODO

National

IN PICTURES: The chaotic aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis

Typhoon Hagibis, the most powerful tropical storm to hit Tokyo in decades, plowed a large portion of Japan’s main island on Saturday evening and early Sunday, bring torrential rains and high-speed winds that paralyzed the capital and neighboring prefectures.

Millions of residents in a dozen prefectures were affected by the highest level of emergency evacuation notices on Saturday night and early Sunday.

Unlike last month’s Typhoon Faxai, whose high-speed winds caused extensive structural damage, flooding Flooding from storm surges and overflowing rivers appears to account for a large part of damage from Hagibis, the 19th typhoon of the season in Japan.

Emergency workers around the country are currently working to rescue people still stranded in flood-inundated areas.

Here are but a few scenes of the destruction from Typhoon Hagibis.

Roads are flooded due to heavy rains caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward on Saturday. | KYODO
Roads are flooded due to heavy rains caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward on Saturday. | KYODO
A rescue worker swims as he checks the scene around a residential area in Kawasaki on Sunday that was flooded in Typhoon Hagibis. | REUTERS
A rescue worker swims as he checks the scene around a residential area in Kawasaki on Sunday that was flooded in Typhoon Hagibis. | REUTERS
A car is seen partially submerged in a flooded residential of Kawasaki near the Tama River in Kawasaki on Sunday after Typhoon Hagibis hit the area. | REUTERS
A car is seen partially submerged in a flooded residential of Kawasaki near the Tama River in Kawasaki on Sunday after Typhoon Hagibis hit the area. | REUTERS
Aerial photo of rescue workers on Sunday morning in Sakado, Saitama Prefecture, following the heavy rains of Typhoon Hagibis. | KYODO
Aerial photo of rescue workers on Sunday morning in Sakado, Saitama Prefecture, following the heavy rains of Typhoon Hagibis. | KYODO
Emergency workers rescue residents in a flooded residential area in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture. | KYODO
Emergency workers rescue residents in a flooded residential area in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture. | KYODO
A view of Tama river, which reached flood risk levels Saturday night during the onslaught of Typhoon Hagibis.
A view of Tama river, which reached flood risk levels Saturday night during the onslaught of Typhoon Hagibis.
A car sits in a flooded field in Higashimatsuyama, Saitama Prefecture, after Typhoon Hagibis swept through central and eastern Japan. | AFP-JIJI
A car sits in a flooded field in Higashimatsuyama, Saitama Prefecture, after Typhoon Hagibis swept through central and eastern Japan. | AFP-JIJI
A flooded neighborhood in Kawasaki following the heavy rains of Typhoon Hagibis. | REUTERS
A flooded neighborhood in Kawasaki following the heavy rains of Typhoon Hagibis. | REUTERS
Floating debris is seen in a residential block as floodwaters recede in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis in Kawasaki. | AFP-JIJI
Floating debris is seen in a residential block as floodwaters recede in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis in Kawasaki. | AFP-JIJI
Clean-up begins in a flooded residential area in Kawasaki. | REUTERS
Clean-up begins in a flooded residential area in Kawasaki. | REUTERS
Overflow from Iruma River in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture | KYODO
Overflow from Iruma River in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture | KYODO
Flooded apartment buildings in the Takatsu district of Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture | KYODO
Flooded apartment buildings in the Takatsu district of Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture | KYODO
Chikuma River in Nagano overflows into a residential area. | KYODO
Chikuma River in Nagano overflows into a residential area. | KYODO

More scenes of Typhoon Hagibis from social media

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A rescue worker swims as he checks the scene around a residential area in Kawasaki on Sunday that was flooded in Typhoon Hagibis.
At least 19 dead after fierce typhoon hits northern Japan and paralyzes Tokyo
Self-Defense Forces members scrambled Sunday to rescue people trapped by flooding after powerful Typhoon Hagibis ripped across the country, killing at least 19 people and leaving more than a dozen ...
Twice as nice: Customers compare displays on 4K and 8K television sets at an electronics store in Tokyo's Shinjuku district in December 2018.
No clear picture on 4K, 8K display differences
One of the consumer items that enjoyed a bump in sales prior to this month's sales tax hike was TV sets, specifically those that feature 4K and 8K displays. In many cases, it simply appears the tim...
Final countdown: A man puts socks on display at a shop in Osaka on Sept. 30, the eve of the country's scheduled consumption tax hike from 8 percent to 10 percent.
Consumers look for ways to blunt impact of consumption tax hike
Japan's consumption tax on goods and services has arguably been unpopular from the get-go. Introduced at 3 percent in 1989 as a means of improving public finances, the rate was raised to 5 perce...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An aerial photo shows a shinkansen rail yard in Nagano partially submerged following flooding caused by Typhoon Hagibis. | KYODO

, ,