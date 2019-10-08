This photo combo created last year shows U.S. President Donald Trump (left) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. President Trump said Monday that he will "obliterate" Turkey's economy if Ankara does anything that in his "great and unmatched wisdom" he considers to be "off limits" in Syria. | AFP-JIJI

Business

Trump threatens to 'obliterate' Turkey's economy if it takes 'off-limits' actions in Syria

Reuters

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to “totally destroy and obliterate” the Turkish economy if Turkey took any action he considered “off-limits” following his decision to withdraw American forces from northeastern Syria.

The withdrawal, announced by the White House late Sunday, was swiftly condemned by a bipartisan group of lawmakers over concerns that it could open the way for a Turkish strike on Kurdish-led forces long allied with Washington.

“As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!)” Trump tweeted.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar firms over ¥106.80 in Tokyo trading
The dollar rose above ¥106.80 on buybacks in Tokyo trading Monday. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥106.84-84, up from ¥106.76-77 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.0972-0972, up from $1...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks turn lower on rekindled U.S.-China trade fears
Tokyo stocks turned lower Monday amid renewed pessimism about trade negotiations between the United States and China and persistent concerns over the U.S. economy. The Nikkei 225 average ...
Yokohama Chinatown hopes a rebate program for cashless purchases aimed at easing the impact of the tax hike to 10 percent from 8 percent will bring more traffic to the area.
Yokohama Chinatown joins e-payment rebate push to entice more tourists
Restaurants and shops in Yokohama Chinatown hope government relief measures for businesses introduced with the Oct. 1 consumption tax hike will help bring in new customers. They are pinning thei...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This photo combo created last year shows U.S. President Donald Trump (left) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. President Trump said Monday that he will "obliterate" Turkey's economy if Ankara does anything that in his "great and unmatched wisdom" he considers to be "off limits" in Syria. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,