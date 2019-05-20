The guided-missile destroyer USS Preble approaches the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp in preparation for fueling at sea during Exercise Balikatan 2019 in the South China Sea on April 6. | U.S. NAVY

Asia Pacific

U.S. sends warship near South China Sea flash point as Beijing and Washington spar over trade

by Jesse Johnson

Staff Writer

The U.S. Navy has sailed a warship near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, a strategic flash point in the South China Sea claimed by China, in a move expected to stoke anger in Beijing as the world’s two biggest economies remain embroiled in a trade war.

The USS Preble guided-missile destroyer carried out the operation Sunday, a U.S. military spokesman told The Japan Times on Monday.

The Preble conducted a so-called freedom of navigation operation (FONOP), sailing “within 12 nautical miles (22 km) of Scarborough Reef in order to challenge excessive maritime claims and preserve access to the waterways as governed by international law,” said Cmdr. Clay Doss, a spokesman for the U.S. Navy’s Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture-based 7th Fleet.

The operation was the second FONOP this month in the waterway, after the U.S. sent the Preble and the USS Chung Hoon within 12 nautical miles of the Gaven and Johnson reefs in the Spratly chain.

It also comes as Beijing and Washington face off in a protracted trade war in which both sides appear to be unwilling to bend — stances that could have a dramatic effect on the global economy.

Scarborough Shoal, which is also claimed by the Philippines and Taiwan, is regarded as a potential powder keg in the strategic waterway. It was seized by Beijing in 2012 after an extended standoff with Manila. China later effectively blockaded the lagoon, which is rich in fish stocks, and routinely dispatches scores of fishing vessels and government-backed “maritime militia” ships to the area to continue its de facto blockade.

Both China and the U.S. have in recent months ramped up their presence near the collection of outcroppings that barely rise above the water at high tide and lie just 230 km (140 miles) from the Philippine coast.

Last month, the U.S. apparently sailed the USS Wasp amphibious assault ship in the area of the strategic reef. Filipino fishermen working nearby had initially spotted the massive U.S. vessel, media reports said.

China did not immediately respond to the move, but Beijing has in the past blasted the U.S. FONOPs, saying that it will “take all necessary measures” to protect what it claims is its “national sovereignty.”

Washington has lambasted Beijing for its moves in the South China Sea, including the construction of man-made islands, some of which are home to military-grade airfields and advanced weaponry. The U.S. fears the outposts could be used to restrict free movement in the waterway — which includes vital sea lanes through which about $3 trillion in global trade passes each year — and regularly conducts FONOPs in the area.

The U.S. says that its military operates in the region on a daily basis in accordance with international law.

“The United States will fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows,” Doss said. “That is true in the South China Sea as in other places around the globe. We conduct routine and regular Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPS) as we have done in the past and will continue to in the future,” he said, adding that the operations “are not about any one country, nor are they about making political statements.”

China covets Scarborough Shoal for its strategic significance, experts say, as it would be the crowning jewel in a bid to solidify Beijing’s iron grip over the South China Sea. They say building at Scarborough would create a large “strategic triangle” comprising Woody Island in the Paracel Islands to the northwest and its Spratly islet outposts to the south, giving Beijing the ability to police an air defense identification zone over a vast swath of the South China Sea.

The impact of such a strategic triangle — which would bring the entire region under Chinese radar, missile and air coverage — would be tremendous for both the United States’ and Japan’s strategic planning, some experts say, and could be a game-changer in regional power relations.

But any decision by China to forcefully take over the collection of outcroppings for land-reclamation purposes would likely be met with resistance by the U.S., the Philippines and others.

In an effort to push back against China’s behavior near Scarborough, the U.S. Navy sent a guided-missile destroyer within 12 nautical miles (22 km) of the site in January last year.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison waves to supporters following a victory speech with his family after winning the general election in Sydney on Saturday.
Australia's conservative coalition poised for parlia...
Australia's conservative coalition was on Monday poised to secure an outright majority following a shock election victory, allowing Prime Minister Scott Morrison to progress his legislative agenda ...
A helicopter carrying the bodies of two Indian mountaineers arrives at Teaching hospital in Kathmandu Sunday. The two died on Nepal's famous Himalayan peaks, while another two climbers were missing, officials said Friday.
Bodies of Indian climbers brought back from mountain
Rescuers on Sunday recovered the bodies of two Indian climbers who died on the world's third-tallest peak this past week and flew them to Nepal's capital. The bodies of Biplab Baidya and Kuntal ...
Indonesian soldiers stand guard near a French Rafale fighter jet at an air force base in Blang Bintang, Aceh province, Sunday. Seven French Rafale fighter jets were forced to land at athe Indonesian air force base on Saturday due to bad weather while returning to the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle during a naval exercise in the Indian Ocean.
Weather forces seven French fighter jets to make pre...
Seven French navy fighter jets were forced to make an emergency landing in Indonesia's northernmost province due to bad weather, an air force official said Sunday. The Dassault Rafale planes man...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The guided-missile destroyer USS Preble approaches the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp in preparation for fueling at sea during Exercise Balikatan 2019 in the South China Sea on April 6. | U.S. NAVY

, , , , , , , ,