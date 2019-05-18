Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga arrives for Emperor Naruhito's ascension ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on April 30. | BLOOMBERG

National / Politics

No-confidence motion in Abe Cabinet could trigger snap election, Japan's top government spokesman says

JIJI

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe might call a snap election for the House of Representatives, the powerful lower chamber of the Diet, if opposition parties submit a no-confidence motion against his Cabinet, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has suggested.

Asked whether the submission of a no-confidence motion would be a fair reason for dissolving the Lower House, Suga told a news conference on Friday that it was definitely in the realm of possibility.

“That would certainly be the case,” he said.

It is unusual for the chief Cabinet secretary, the government’s top spokesman, to mention the possibility of a Lower House breakup for a snap election, as dissolving the chamber is considered to be an exclusive matter for the prime minister.

The suggestion by Suga came as opposition parties are carefully considering the timing for submitting a no-confidence motion against the Abe Cabinet ahead of a triennial election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, this summer.

There is lingering speculation that Abe could go for a double election covering both chambers to seek public support for a possible decision to postpone — for a third time — a consumption tax hike to 10 percent from 8 percent, currently planned for October.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Two retired Japan government planes to be sold for ¥1.3 billion
Two Japanese government planes that went out of service in March will be sold to an industrial waste disposal firm in June for about ¥1.3 billion. Fujinomiya, Shizuoka Prefecture-bas...
Image Not Available
U.S. approves missile sales to Japan and South Korea as tensions with North return
The United States said Friday it had approved more than $600 million in sales of air defense missiles to Japan and South Korea as tensions return with North Korea. The State Departmen...
Image Not Available
Chinese court sentences Japanese man accused of stealing state secrets to 66 months in prison
A Chinese court has sentenced a Japanese man who was detained some two years ago on charges of spying to 5½ years in prison, sources have said. The court in the city of Yantai, in th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga arrives for Emperor Naruhito's ascension ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on April 30. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,