U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban departs the White House in Washington Monday. | REUTERS

Trump urges judge not to fast-track his lawsuit over House subpoena

Reuters

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday objected to a judge’s plan to fast-track his lawsuit seeking to block a congressional subpoena for information about eight years of his personal and business finances.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington proposed holding a trial on Tuesday, but Trump’s lawyers said that plan would deny the president a “full and fair” hearing.

Trump’s lawyers said the hearing should only deal with his request for a preliminary ruling.

Mehta will decide whether Mazars LLP, Trump’s long-time accounting firm, must comply with a subpoena issued by the House Oversight Committee seeking financial records for Trump and his company.

The committee says it needs Trump’s records to examine whether he has conflicts of interest or broke the law by not disentangling himself from his business holdings as previous presidents did.

Lawyers for Trump and the Trump Organization, his company, last month filed a lawsuit to block the House Oversight subpoena, saying it exceeded the constitutional limits of Congress’s investigative power.

Trump argued that, rather than fulfilling its constitutional lawmaking duties, Congress was on a quest to “turn up something that Democrats can use as a political tool against the president now and in the 2020 election.”

In Monday’s court filing, Trump’s lawyers said they need more time to collect evidence and develop their cases, and that his right to due process would be undermined by the judge’s accelerated timetable.

