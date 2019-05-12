British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves church, as Brexit turmoil continues, in Sonning, England, on Sunday. | REUTERS

World / Politics

Britain's Labour Party questions whether successor to leader Theresa May would honor Brexit deal

Reuters

LONDON - A major sticking point in talks between Britain’s government and opposition Labour Party is the lack of any guarantee that a successor to Prime Minister Theresa May would deliver on any Brexit agreement, Labour’s trade policy chief said Sunday.

May, who has offered to quit if lawmakers accept her Brexit deal, opened cross-party talks with Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party more than a month ago after Parliament rejected her European Union withdrawal deal three times.

Barry Gardiner told Sky News: “We don’t know at this stage even if we could negotiate a deal, what we don’t know is whether the successor to Theresa May would actually deliver on it and that’s one of the big sticking points that we have.”

His comments came as prisons minister Robert Buckland said the same day that May does not need to spell out a timetable for her departure, adding the leader had already announced she would leave office after the first phase of Brexit.

May is under pressure to detail when she will leave office from angry Conservative lawmakers who want a new leader to try to improve the party’s fortunes.

“The prime minister’s said that she is going to go once the first phase of Brexit has been delivered,” Buckland told Sky News, adding that meant after the deal agreed with the EU in November was ratified by Parliament.

“If that can be done quickly, then we have that timetable set out already. I don’t think she needs to say any more about that. What we need to do is to get on with the job,” he said, adding that the deal could be passed in the next few months.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Newly ordained priests lie on the ground during the ordination ceremony of 19 new priests at a Mass held in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Sunday.
Pope Francis ordains 19 new priests during Vatican ceremony
Pope Francis has given the church 19 new priests, ordaining the men in an elaborate ceremony Sunday in St. Peter's Basilica, as the credibility of the Vatican and many of its clergy is threatene...
Image Not Available
Germany considers 'mosque tax' to replace foreign funding
Support is growing in Germany for a "mosque tax" to make Islamic institutions less dependent on potentially anti-democratic or "radical" foreign funding sources, a media report said Sunday. ...
Image Not Available
Three people with crossbow bolts in their bodies found dead in German hotel room
German police are investigating the deaths of three people whose bodies were found with crossbow bolts in them in a hotel room in Bavaria. German news agency dpa reported Sunday that emp...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves church, as Brexit turmoil continues, in Sonning, England, on Sunday. | REUTERS

, , ,