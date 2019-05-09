North Korea fires 'unidentified projectiles,' Seoul says, days after similar launch

North Korea fired at least one unidentified projectile Thursday, the South’s military said, just days after a similar launch amid stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.

“North Korea fired unidentified projectiles eastward” from Sino-ri in North Pyongan province, where one of its missile bases is located, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The JCS did not provide further details, including how far the projectiles traveled, but media reports quoting an unidentified South Korean official said one was believed to have flown around 420 km (260 miles) — meaning it was almost assuredly a ballistic missile.

Any launch of a ballistic missile would violate United Nations Security Council resolutions.

A Japanese government source said Tokyo had information that several projectiles had been fired, Kyodo News reported. The Japanese Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said none had fallen within the waters of the country’s exclusive economic zone and that there had been no effect on Japan’s security.

The U.S. military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank said in a January report that the Sino-ri site, about 77 kilometers northwest of Pyongyang, is an “operational missile base that houses a regiment-sized unit” equipped with Rodong medium-range ballistic missiles. Those weapons are capable of striking much of Japan.

The Sino-ri missile operating base and the Rodong missiles deployed at this location “fit into North Korea’s presumed nuclear military strategy by providing an operational-level nuclear or conventional first strike capability against targets located both throughout the Korean Peninsula and in most of Japan,” the report said.

The base may have also played a role in the development of its solid-fuel Pukkuksong-2 medium-range ballistic missile that it first tested in February 2017, shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

On Saturday, the North fired several rounds of unidentified short-range “projectiles” into the Sea of Japan. Those flew for a range of about 70 km to 200 km, the JCS said.

Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan said during a congressional hearing Wednesday that Pyongyang had launched “rockets and missiles” — the first time the Pentagon has detailed what it believes was fired. Experts had earlier said it was the first test of a ballistic missile by North Korea since it launched a long-range missile in November 2017.

The North’s Foreign Ministry called those launches “regular and self-defensive,” state-run media reported Wednesday.

“The recent drill conducted by our army is nothing more than part of the regular military training, and it has neither targeted anyone nor led to an aggravation of the situation in the region,” an unidentified ministry spokesperson said in a statement to the official Korean Central News Agency.

The latest firing also came as officials from the United States and Japan were visiting South Korea, including U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, to explore ways to resume the deadlocked nuclear talks. It is Biegun’s first visit to Seoul since Trump’s February summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi collapsed without a deal on rolling back Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, a key figure in the nuclear negotiations with the United States, warned late last month of an “undesired consequence” for the U.S. if Washington does not adjust its policy on North Korea’s denuclearization by an end-of-the-year deadline Kim has set.

While Choe did not elaborate as to what that consequence might mean, it could suggest a resumption of nuclear or missile tests by the North.

Thursday and Saturday’s launches appeared to signal that Kim was working to escalate tensions in an attempt to gain leverage with Washington.