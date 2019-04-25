National / Crime & Legal

City of Nagasaki sued over alleged sexual violence against journalist by former official

JIJI

A female journalist Thursday filed a damages lawsuit against the city of Nagasaki over alleged sexual violence by a former senior Nagasaki official during her news-gathering activities.

The suit was filed with Nagasaki District Court, seeking some ¥35 million in damages.

According to her complaint, the journalist was sexually assaulted in Nagasaki in late July 2007 by the then-male head of the city government’s division handling affairs related to victims and survivors of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of Nagasaki.

The man committed suicide after the city government started internal investigations. The journalist was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The journalist was also the target of rumors due to remarks by another senior Nagasaki official who saw her behavior as a problem, according to the complaint.

Recognizing human rights violations, the Japan Federation of Bar Associations recommended that the city apologize and take preventive measures in February 2014.

But the city rejected the recommendations, prompting the journalist to start the suit, according to her lawyers.

The journalist issued a statement, saying she is still traumatized by the city government’s attitude.

“I hear that other female journalists suffered sexual violence,” she said, expressing hope that it will become easier for victims of sexual violence to receive assistance.

Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue declined to comment, only saying that the city government will respond after examining the complaint.

