Business

Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo's interim CEO shouted down at bank's annual meeting

Bloomberg

NEW YORK - C. Allen Parker is finding out how tough it can be to head up a scandal-plagued company.

The interim chief executive officer of Wells Fargo & Co. was interrupted more than a dozen times during the bank’s annual meeting in Dallas on Tuesday by activist shareholders who called executives “frauds” and “criminals” and demanded Parker turn the company around.

“Frauds, all of you,” one of the shareholders shouted as Parker tried to continue his opening remarks. “Wells Fargo, you cannot be trusted,” yelled another.

“One of the wonderful things about shareholder democracy in this country is that we have meetings like this,” Parker said, adding that time will be set aside for investor remarks later in the meeting.

Wells Fargo’s string of scandals began with the revelation that employees opened millions of potentially fake accounts to meet sales goals. Tim Sloan stepped down as CEO last month under mounting pressure from regulators, politicians and investors. Parker is leading the company while it searches for a new top executive.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka addresses the Economic Club of Washington in Washington Tuesday.
U.S. organized labor opposes USMCA in current form: official
The head of the largest U.S. labor union said Tuesday he opposes ratification of the new North American free trade pact, because he doubts Mexico will enforce labor reforms required by the deal. ...
The logo for Twitter is displayed above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in 2018. Twitter reported financial results Tuesday.
Twitter shares jump after results, renewed Trump attack
Twitter Inc. posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue and a surprise increase in monthly users on Tuesday, sending shares up 13 percent to a nine-month high as its campaign to clean up fake an...
A Harley-Davidson biker drives with a dog in Tours, France, during a parade at the American Tours Festival last July. U.S. President Donald Trump threatened retribution on Europe Tuesday over tariffs that have bruised profitability at iconic U.S. motorcycle company Harley-Davidson.
Struggling Harley-Davidson points to tariff impact as Trump weighs in
Harley-Davidson Inc. stuck with a cautious outlook for 2019 on Tuesday that indicated its struggles with long-term competitive problems even as President Trump changed tune on the company, promisin...

, , , ,